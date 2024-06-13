Man accused of threatening someone with gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was granted $6,000 bail yesterday after he was accused of using a gun to threaten another man on Wulff Road last month.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Isaiah Sands, 31, with assault with a deadly weapon.

Sands allegedly assaulted Rodney Rolle with a dark firearm on May 25.

After pleading not guilty, the defendant was informed that he must sign in at Carmichael Road Police Station every Thursday by 6pm. He was also warned not to interfere with the complainant or witnesses.

His trial begins on August 1.