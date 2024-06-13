Man admitting to having drugs gets probation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was given a conditional discharge after admitting to having drugs in New Providence earlier this week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville initially charged Dominic Miller, 29, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

This charge was reduced to simple possession of dangerous drugs.

Miller was reportedly found with a small quantity of marijuana on June 11.

Following his guilty plea, he was placed on one month’s probation. Should he default, he would face a $750 fine or three months in prison.