Minister defends ‘single source’ bid process for FOCOL affiliate

A Cabinet minister yesterday rejected assertions that the Government’s energy reforms violated procurement laws as she defended the “single source” bidding used to select a FOCOL Holdings affiliate.

Jobeth Coleby Davis, minister of energy and transport, used her 2024-2024 Budget debate address to justify Bahamas Utility Company’s selection as Bahamas Power & Light’s (BPL) independent power producer partner on the basis that it “immediately” raised the $75m required to purchase two generation engines whose output will ease summer load shedding fears.

She added that Bahamas Utility Company, a subsidiary 100 percent owned by the BISX-listed energy and petroleum products supplier, was in “a unique position” to address BPL’s generation woes through its existing on-ground presence. And it will now convert its rental generation agreements with BPL into longer-term power purchase agreements as it readies to construct a new New Providence power plant.

The Opposition and others have repeatedly challenged whether the Government has obtained the best possible solution, price and terms for resolving The Bahamas’ energy crisis given that neither the generation nor transmission and distribution contracts were put out to public, competitive bidding.

Questions have also been raised over whether the process complies with public procurement laws and regulations, which were first implemented in September 2021 but then revised by the Davis administration. Mrs Coleby-Davis admitted that the Bahamas Utility Company was selected via a “single source” process where just one entity was chosen to bid on providing the required solution.

However, she cited various factors in defence of the move. “Bahamas Utility Company is the only Bahamian group with an existing plant on Nassau, providing them with a unique position to lead this initiative and they are already licensed by URCA,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said, referring to the energy industry regulator.

“Bahamas Utility Company has demonstrated its capability to raise over $75m immediately to acquire 60 mega watts (MW) of new plants for the summer, which will be placed on power purchase agreements (PPAs).” Mrs Coleby-Davis said securing the two engines, which recently arrived on New Providence, was “no small feat” given supply chain challenges and competition from other utilities.

Bahamas Utility Company, together with Aggreko, are the present suppliers of BPL’s 143 MW of rental generation that is costing the state-owned utility $42m per year. Mrs Coleby-Davis said the FOCOL subsidiary will now convert these rental deals into long-term PPAs.

“By aligning with Bahamas Utility Company and leveraging these robust partnerships, we are not only securing the immediate needs of our energy infrastructure but also positioning ourselves to benefit from long-term stability and growth. Our strategic move to single source with Bahamas Utility Company underscores our commitment to efficiency, reliability, and a forward-looking energy strategy,” the minister added.

Mrs Coleby-Davis also disclosed that the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), as energy industry regulator, had issued a “no objection” verdict on BPL’s [and the Government’s] decision to employ a “single source” bidding process.

“BPL applied to URCA under the URCA regulations to get permission for the use of single source procurement for the purchase of generation by way a power purchase agreement and the use of LNG,” she added.

“I am pleased to advise that URCA has confirmed its non-objection to the proposed single-source procurement per condition 9 (5) of the procurement regulations for electricity sector licensees 2020. URCA recognised that BPLs proposal had been vetted by the internationally-recognized consulting firm, McKinsey and Company, and that the use of LNG would reduce the environmental impact, provide higher reliability and reduce cost to consumers..”

Turning to accusations that the Government and BPL have breached public procurement laws and regulations during these processes, Mrs Coleby-Davis said: “I also want to categorically state that at no point during this energy transformation process as far as I am aware have we violated any procurement rules or laws.

“We entered a joint venture as provided by the Electricity Act, and BPL received a letter of no objection from URCA for a single source procurement for the purchase of LNG and the purchase of power by way of a PPA.”

The minister confirmed that Bahamas Utility Company - not BPL - will be responsible for constructing New Providence’s new 177 MW liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant by 2026. However, she also revealed that it will be the Government - and not Bahamas Utility Company - that will buy the plant’s LNG fuel from Shell via a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

“The bulk purchase of LNG will be sourced from Shell North America, specifically, Shell North America LNG. The Government will set up an SPV 100 percent owned by the Government to purchase the LNG directly from Shell and the SPV will then sell to the independent power producers,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

“Negotiations with Shell North America are ongoing, and we are close to concluding the same. These negotiations are merely a restructuring and renegotiating of a tentative agreement we met in place from the former administration.”

However, questions are likely to be asked as to why the Government will effectively act as middleman in the sourcing of LNG fuel from Shell rather than Bahamas Utility Company and other independent power producers buying directly from the multinational energy giant. The Government’s role as middleman would appear to add another layer of cost to the supply chain.

“The Ministry of Finance has hired the large consulting firm McKinsey and Company to advise the Government and BPL to ensure we get the best possible price on our LNG contracts with Shell North America and our various power purchase agreements with independent power producers,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.