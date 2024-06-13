Minnis: Davis administration being hypocritical by purchasing Bazaar

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said his successor is hypocritical for seeking to buy the Princess Towers Hotel and International Bazaar in Grand Bahama, given the position he took when the Minnis administration sought to buy the Grand Lucayan resort.
“They criticised us in every way possible,” he said during his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly on Tuesday. “Now look at them. They want to buy up all kinds of property to intervene in Freeport. This is hypocrisy. Hypocrisy at its worst.”
In 2018, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said if he were the country’s leader, he would not let the government buy the Grand Lucayan hotel properties.
He said he would fight to find a private buyer, insisting it would be too costly for the government to own and operate a hotel that was not making a profit even before it was shut down.
Yesterday, the director of communications in the Office of Prime Minister, Latrae Rahming, said comparing what Mr Davis seeks to do to what the previous administration did is “apples and oranges”.
Mr Davis has said the government will acquire the International Bazaar, reopen West Sunrise Road and buy the Princess Towers Hotel for less than $4m. He said $30m has been budgeted to develop the sites.
