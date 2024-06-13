Oran Davis makes impact in Andros

IN an effort to provide some interest to the people on the island, softball player Oran Davis planned, organised and executed the Inter-Islands Sports Day for Central Andros.

The 29-year-old IT technician, who hails from the settlement of Calabash Bay, said it was an experience to behold.

After returning home last year, January 2023, Davis longed for something to do in his hometown. There was nothing substantive to do after work and on weekends. The vision of softball competitions was born. He shared the vision with some friends and the island administrator.

He also reached out to several businesses in the community for sponsorship but received minimal assistance.

This young trail blazer was not giving up on his dream. He gathered up a few friends who showed interest, namely, Wayne Cleare Jr., Ronie Scoot, Derio Bridgewater, Darrel Rolle Sr, Chris Hinsey, and other community builders.

After collaborating with the island administrator, Marlon Leary, who immediately embraced the vision, Davis’ dream began to flourish with his personal friends.

Small Hope Bay Lodge Resort, Ronnie’s Auto Dj’s Plumbing and Hardware & White Crown were the only corporate sponsors, injecting funds to clean the softball field and made the field ready for softball games.

Davis then founded the Central Andros Softball Association.

The board members are the following persons, Wayne Cleare Jr., Bianca Hall, Lamour Rolle, Garrett Rolle, Chris Hinsey, Teddy Breynen and Fr Welcott Bain.

The initial softball practice was very encouraging and successful - 50 people showed up. The excitement was contagious, Davis and his team could not believe that so many people were interested in participating in the softball games.

The island administrator was also impressed with the response from the community.

He liaises with Davis, and less than one month later, a softball competition was organised in the community.

Leary invited a team from Eleuthera, the Eleuthera Unity Builders, to Central Andros to play softball and host a softball clinic for all ages, and hence, the competition started.

Eleuthera Unity Builders arrived in Central Andros bearing gifts for the primary school children and ready for a game of friendly competition. What a wonderful gesture.

The children were tinkled pink when they received the gifts.

Three other teams emerged to participate in the competition - Central Andros High School, Bowen Sound Strikers, and Fresh Creek Survivors.

What a weekend! Central Andros hadn’t seen this many people at a sporting event in many, many years.

Audience cheered for their favourite team. The excitement and noise from the excitement could be heard miles away.

Central Andros was lit, and there was no stopping them. The event was a huge success, no doubt.

Both games on Friday between Eleuthera Unity Builders & Fresh Creek Survivors, Central Andros High School vs. Fresh Creek survivors were a tie.

On Saturday, there was a training clinic. However, this did not stop the biggest fun of the weekend.

Central Andros High School got bragging right as they cleaned up on Saturday. Central Andros High School beat Bowen Sound and Central Andros High School also won over Fresh Creek. Eleuthera won over Bowen Sound in the other game played.

On Sunday, sadly the events came to a close but Eleuthera wasn’t going home defeated as they won over Central Andros High School. Bowen Sound also won over Fresh Creek.

In a ladies game played, the high school girls won over the Fresh Creek ladies.

Davis, with the help from Mike Dorsette from Eleuthera, are looking forward to another fun-filled, inter island softball game in the near future.