$60m price tag to fix Glass Window Bridge

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WORKS Minister Clay Sweeting said reconstructing the Glass Window Bridge would cost $60 million.

He said a memorandum of understanding was signed in March between his ministry and Amey Limited, a United Kingdom consulting company. He said the memorandum covers five areas, including the bridge.

“A specific opportunity exists to use United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) credit support to finance the new structure,” Mr Sweeting said. “The benefits of this approach to the government are that delivery of the bridge could be accelerated and finance secured at competitive rates.”

He added that the government is examining other bridges. One project involves replacing the public bridge at Staniel Cay, Exuma.

“The existing bridge timber deck structure has deteriorated, and the supporting concrete substructure piers are in a poor condition; hence, replacement is recommended,” he said. “Following an open tender process, a contract has recently been signed with SJK Engineering and Construction for these works.”

“The cost of the project is approximately $800,000 with a planned construction period of six months. The project is due to start in July 2024.”

Mr Sweeting also mentioned reconstructing the Davey Creek Bridge in North Andros and replacing docks around the island, including those in Nicholls Town, Red Bay, Lowe Sound and Conch Sound.