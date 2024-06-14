‘I will miss my loving wife Renee Sunshine Davis’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

RENEE “Sunshine” Davis, known for her contagious smile that lights up any atmosphere in softball, baseball, volleyball or track and field, passed away on Wednesday night after a short stay in Princess Margaret Hospital.

The 56-year-old long-time employee of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, who was recently redeployed to the Department of Immigration before she took sick and was admitted to PMH, leaves behind her husband Lloyd, children Dino and Tiffany, grandson Lavardo Deveaux - a CARIFTA medallist - and a host of other relatives and friends.

“I will miss my loving wife, who gave me all the love and support I needed in whatever I did,” said Lloyd Davis, a national team player turned coach as he tried to hold back his emotions of his 14-year-old marriage.

“God just took her away. It’s sad, but there’s nothing else we can do. We thank God for her life.”

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Mario Bowleg, said when he got the call to “remember her,” he immediately called Moses Johnson of the National Sports Authority, who confirmed his worst fears.

“I was not aware that she was in the hospital, so it was very shocking to that because I was wondering what the whatsapp message was all about,” said Bowleg as he sat in the House of Assemble.

“It’s very sad and I offer my condolences to her husband, Lloyd Davis and her family. Renee was a hard working individual who gave it her all in whatever she did. She loved her job.”

Whether she was working out of his office, the NACAC office, the Bahamas Games or the various sporting bodies, including the New Providence Softball Association, Bahamas Government Departmental Softball Association, the Bahamas Association of Certified Officers or the Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation, formerly the Baptist Sports Council, Bowleg said Davis gave it her best.

“She definitely will be misse.c She was a nonsense individual who was a straight shooter. If she felt she needed to bring something to your attention for the betterment of sports, she did it. So she will be missed.”

Her team-mates, including Vernie Curry, who was too visibly shaken to speak, all had fond memories of Davis, who was more like the spokesperson for the perennial queens Sunshine Auto Wildcats.

Pitcher Mary ‘Cruise’ Edgecombe, who had a long-time relationship, said Davis was the life of the party and even if you didn’t see her, you could hear her. When you saw her, she brought a lot of sunshine.

“She was definitely the life of the Wildcats, actually wherever she went. She always had a smile on her face. She will be missed,” said Sweeting, who first met Davis in 1995 when she left the Bahamian Kitchen softball team.

“When we went to the funeral service of Van Johnson in February in Eleuthera, as we gathered as players, she told how he brought all of the softball players together. She said she wished that we not only come together on sad occasions, but more often as a family.”

Val Kemp, president of BACO, said Davis was remembered as a person with “all bark, but no bite” in the more than a decade that she worked with them.

“She was not somebody who was out of commission like some of the recent members who passed away,” Kemp said. “So this one was a little harder because people said they just spoke to her last month and shevwas jubilant and herself.

“But for someone like me who would have seen her progressing in the wrong direction. I was there (Wednesday night) when they said they had to hook her up to the tubes and the machine to her heart, I left. Before I got home, I got a call to say she was gone.”

Kemp said Davis will be missed because she had the connection for everybody and was willing to take on the responsibility of getting information to everybody.

“She would make noise that the officials are this and they are that, but she still did it, whatever you asked her to do. That was Sunshine,” Kemp stressed.

Dwayne Stevens, president of the NPSA, and when he was the president of the BGDSA, Davis served as his first secretary.

“She was always the life of the party. She personified that word sunshine. There was never a dull moment. She was always cheerful,” Stevens said. “She always gave her best. She always stood out. No matter where she went, she always let you know she was there.”

Davis was also appointed as the Director of track and field for the newly formed Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation. During her hospitalization, a call was sent to the female officers to attend a meeting with newly elected Bahamas National Baptist president Bishop Delton Fernander.

In response, Davis rebuked this writer, who serves as the president, because her name was not called. As she was in hospital, there was no way she could attend the meeting. But she just had to make the point clear that she wasn’t given the invitation to attend.

Condolences poured in all over social media.

Bahamas Softball Federqtion president Jennifer Dotson extended “heartfelt condolences to the entire family, especially her husband, Lloyd and children.

“We know how much Sunshine loved softball and exhibited her passion every time she played or watched the game. May her soul RIP and rise in glory.”

Bahamas Baseball Association’s secretary general Theodore Sweeting said on behalf of the baseball community, “where her support was greatly felt and appreciated, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband and family. Let her glowing smile and sunshine light up the heavenly gates.”

Richard ‘the Lion-Hear’ Johnson, probably the country’s most prolific pitcher, said her “sunshine will be missed in the Bahamas

Another talented pitcher Leroy Thompson remembered Davios as “an energetic competitor on the field or in the coach’s box. A friendly and lovable person. May she rest in peace.”

Golden Girl Pauline Davis referred to her friend as a “real person, especially around the track. Rest easy my girl. I love you and will miss you.”

And Trevor Moss, who headed the tex team that provided the stats for the local meet, summed it up when he said: “Into the hands of our God we commit your spirit. Take your rest in peace my sister.”



