Pintard: More tourists - but revenue dropping

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said revenue from tourism is falling despite increasing numbers of tourists.

“I wanted to raise this issue because I keep hearing the chest-beating and the desk bamming, but how is it possible that the numbers keep going up but the revenue that trickles into society continues to decline?” he said during his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly yesterday. “We continue to miss our numbers.”

Mr Pintard said economic growth at 5.5 percent was projected in May 2023, and “record-shattering” visitor arrivals were announced in December 2023.

However, he said by December 2023, the government had reduced the economic growth forecast to 1.1 per cent.

“Now,” he said, “we see that government revenue will miss the budget targets for this fiscal year by $200-$300m.”

Mr Pintard stressed the impact cruise passengers are having on numbers that paint an unfinished picture.

“In fact, what we do not tell the public when we are boasting about these numbers is the majority of the people that you are counting are cruise passengers, and you seem to be counting persons who come on the ship as opposed to counting for the public those who come off the ship and spend,” he said.

He said because cruise lines are building more attractions on private islands and constructing private ports, less money is being circulated to Bahamians.

He recalled what Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said last December in an address to the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s annual general meeting. Mr Davis said the country is in the tourism business for economic prosperity.

“It is about how much we earn and how these earnings are distributed,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Pintard said the increase in visitor arrivals is not producing the expected benefits for Bahamians.

He noted that according to Central Bank statistics, the record-setting increase in visitor arrivals in 2023 came from cruise passengers who spent less than $75 per person.

“The average stopover visitor who spends 28 times more than the average cruise passenger, according to the Central Bank, did not grow by one new visitor,” Mr Pintard said.

“To reiterate the point again, Madam Speaker, all of the growth that we have been celebrating is coming from cruise passengers that spend less than $75 per person. Those visitors that spend more than $2000 per person did not grow at all!

“There is now incontrovertible evidence that what is really happening is that visitors that used to fly to The Bahamas and stay in our resorts are now choosing to cruise to The Bahamas rather than flying to the Bahamas —that’s why pilots are also concerned.

“We are substituting visitors who spend less than $75 per person for visitors who used to spend more than $2000 per person. That is a large part of the reason that our stopover visitors did not grow.”

Mr Pintard said over the past 20 years, stopover visitors from Florida declined.

“The reason is because Floridians are choosing to cruise to The Bahamas and often to the private islands,” he said. “This is also happening for other states along the eastern seaboard, the main source of the country’s tourists.”

“Remember, Madam Speaker, we are in the business of counting cruise passengers, not cruise visitors. Cruise passengers are those that board their ships in the United States. Cruise visitors are those that get off the ships and contribute to the economy of The Bahamas. That’s what we should be aiming for.”

Mr Pintard noted that in 2023, two million more cruise passengers were docked at private islands of cruise companies than in Nassau.

He noted that fewer than 1,000 Bahamians are employed on private islands compared to the 150,000 workers living in New Providence.

“Still worse, Madam Speaker, millions of cruise passengers that do dock in Nassau and Freeport never leave the ship to set foot on New Providence and Grand Bahama,” he said.

“This government fails to have realistic conversations of what the challenges are. You boast about revenue but yet people are not feeling it, they are hurting.”