Sweeting: Twelve new shanty towns discovered

WORKS Minister Clay Sweeting said officials had discovered 12 additional shanty towns.

He said they are located in Abaco, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Andros and New Providence.

The unregulated communities were discovered as the government prepared to demolish structures in five unregulated areas in New Providence and Abaco.

During his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly, Mr Sweeting said the Unregulated Communities Task Force has overseen the demolition of 15 structures in Kool Acres, where 70 structures were destroyed by fire.

He added: “In the area All Saints Way, 77 structures were counted where 62 of them were demolished. In Coral Harbour, in an area known as Area 52, 79 structures out of 81. The task force still has two unregulated communities that remain outstanding, provided notice. That’s Wells Field and Miller Road. On Miller Road, some 42 structures have been identified, and in Wells Field, 34 structures were counted by the ministry’s buildings control officer.”

He said on Abaco, there were nearly 500 unregulated structures in four communities. At the end of February, demolition had been completed in two areas. Of those communities, 123 structures were counted in Gaza, 120 of them torn down. In the Gully-Nelson, 28 out of the 85 structures were demolished.

“Demolition remains outstanding for the Gully South, with 31 unregulated structures and the Farm that has the largest number with unregulated structures at 240,” Mr Sweeting said.

In Eleuthera, 216 structures were counted in Blackwood; 184 were demolished. Demolition activities in Russell Island remain outstanding.

Mr Sweeting said demolitions will continue over the next several months, particularly in New Providence.