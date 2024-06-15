Annual GB blood drive held at City of Life

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The annual Drip Drip Challenge Blood Drive is being held on Saturday at the City of Life to boost blood donation and encourage more people to become regular donors.

Lededra Marche, the president of the Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama, stated that they anticipate a strong attendance from civic organizations, church groups, and alumni of various institutions to participate from 10 am to 3 pm.

The group with the largest number of donors will be named the winner and walk away with the Drip Drip Challenge Blood Drive floating trophy. Last year’s winner was the Hiram Lodge No 5.

The event held under the theme, ‘Share Life, Give Blood,’ is in observance of World Blood Donor Day which is celebrated on June 14.

“This is a time when people can come out and give blood and get the blood bank at Rand Memorial Hospital stocked,” she said.

Claudia Glinton Laboratory manager at Grand Bahama Health Services, and Treasurer of BDSGB, underscored the need for regular blood donations as blood only lasts 35 days.

“There is always a need for blood donors, but people don’t come in routinely to give blood,” she said.

An individual can donate blood once every three months. The blood bank needs blood to help cancer, kidney, sickle cell, and anemic patients, as well as individuals preparing for surgery, are included in this context.

“With this event, we are hoping it will encourage people to come out and donate continuously,” Ms Glinton said.

She suggested that if individuals are not inclined to donate every three months, they might consider committing to an annual donation on their birthday instead.

Valeria Burrows, Assistant Director of Communication at PHA, and GBHS, said the BDSGB has been an active healthcare partner in the fight to save lives.

She said World Blood Donors Day is a national effort and a similar event is happening in New Providence with PHA and their partners and sponsors.

“We are pleased that City of Life is on board this year supporting us in this effort, said Ms Burrows.

She invited all fathers to come out and bring adult sons, and nephews to donate blood as a pre-Father’s Day activity.

Alexandria Beckles, an event coordinator at City of Life, said this is their first year partnering with the BDSGB and it will not be their last. “They needed more space than previous years, and we have the space here and since we were having a family fun Father's Day challenge, I contacted Ms Marche about marrying the two events and I am glad they accepted our offer,” she said.