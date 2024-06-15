Centreville Primary renamed after former principal Judith P Thompson

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CENTREVILLE Primary School has been renamed in honor of former educator Judith P. Thompson, the former principal of the school for 30 years.

She honored by the current staff of the school and her students on Friday.

Mrs Thompson was appointed Acting Head Teacher at Collins Avenue Infant School, which would be later re-named Centreville Primary School. She recalled when she first came to the school.

“When I first came here this whole area was sandy, rocky pothole area and I contacted a gentleman and I asked him to come and see and how much it would cost to have this pavement He told use and between the school and the PTA this pavement was put down.”

“Little did I think that I would be standing here and I would be thanking the government and all my staff and this school renamed after me. That was nowhere in my mind but I thank God for what I did.”

Her tenure was between 1968 and 1998.

In her remarks, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said Mrs Thompson mark that she has made on this nation is seen and felt every day and has been unforgettable.

“I myself have come across many former students distinguished citizens who have spoken of the profound impact this woman has had on their lives. She has been a trailblazer in the making of a new Bahamas. Without doubt, the official naming of this school in her name is most fitting as its patron epitomizes the significance of hard work, consistency and a passion in the pursuance of excellence.”

Former students of hers included National Security Minister Wayne Monroe.

Mrs Thompson also taught former Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd and former opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner during her time as a teacher at Eastern Preparatory, now the Shirley Street post office.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis noted the many people who credit their success in part to her influence on them as students.

“For over 30 years, Mrs Judith Pamela Thompson poured her heart and soul into this institution," Mr Davis said.

"She devoted her life to nurturing and uplifting our children. Visionary leadership turned Centreville primary schools into a standard institution among public schools today, I am proud to be here to be bear witness as we honor her passion selflessness and steadfast commitment.”