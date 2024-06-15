Cooper defends tourism impact

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper criticized FNM leader Michael Pintard, stating that "tourism accounts for over $6 billion of direct annual spend" in the economy and roughly 60 percent of the Bahamas' GDP.

It is impossible, he insists, that Bahamians are not feeling the growth in stopover arrivals as suggested by Mr Pintard during his budget debate contribution this week in parliament.

“I was not present in the House of Assembly to hear the contribution to the budget by Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, but after reading his comments about tourism revenue dropping despite having more visitor arrivals, I can categorically state he is speaking utter nonsense,” he said.

Mr Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, reported in a statement on Friday, that stopover arrivals grew by 17 percent overall last year from 2022 and 3.5 percent over 2019. And in the first quarter of 2024, they also grew by over 3.5 percent.

He also mentioned that air traffic to Grand Bahama alone has surpassed pre-Hurricane Dorian levels. He reported hotel occupancy was also up all of last year and the first quarter of this year, at over 80 percent.

“The same goes for this year,” he stated.

The Minister of Tourism noted that the British Colonial Hotel reopened months ago, and experiences excellent occupancy and provides many jobs. Airbnb business is also booming, he added.

Exuma is also seeing record growth, even with no cruise port, stated Mr Cooper.

"He has no evidence whatsoever to support that people who used to fly to The Bahamas from Florida and the Eastern Seaboard are now preferring to cruise here,” the tourism minister said, claiming that Mr Pintard made it up.

“But even if it were true, we have opened up direct routes to cities and countries that have no cruise ports or seaports that access The Bahamas.

“The issue that exists is that we need more hotel rooms to meet the demand to come to The Bahamas.”

Mr Cooper reiterated that the Bahamas needs to double the number of hotel rooms it has over the next 10 years.

“Pintard appears to want to paint increasing cruise ship arrivals as a bad thing, which is one of the most absurd statements I have ever heard,” he said.

Minister Cooper said the cruise business contributes to the treasury and economy. it also puts money in the pockets of many vendors, he stated.

"Every cruise visitor is a potential stopover visitor," said the minister.

Mr Cooper accused Mr Pintard of making "inaccurate and irresponsible" statements.

“Our GDP is growing because of tourism,” he said.