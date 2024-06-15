Man accused of box cutter stabbing granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $5,000 bail on Friday after he was accused of stabbing someone with a box cutter on Boyd Road last week.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux charged Damiko Stuart, 38, with causing harm and assault with a dangerous instrument.

Stuart allegedly assaulted Austin Dean with a box cutter and injured him on June 10.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, the defendant was informed that will be fitted with a monitoring device as a condition of his bail.

Stuart’s trial begins on October 3.