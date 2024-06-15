Man accused of stealing granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $6,000 bail after he was accused of stealing $2,279.29 worth of property in a recent house robbery in New Providence.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux charged Lavardo Messidor, 28, with Housebreaking and stealing.

Messidor allegedly broke into the residence of Cleare Duncombe and stole a variety of household items inclusive of a TV, clothing, perfume, furniture and other electronics on June 10

Following his not guilty plea, Messidor under the terms of his bail must sign in at the East street south police station every Monday Wednesday and Saturday by 7pm. He must also be fitted with a monitoring device. He was further warned not to interfere with any witnesses.

Messidor’s trial begins on August 15.