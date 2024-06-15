Man remanded after allegedly threatening man with gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison on Friday after he allegedly endangered a man’s life with a gun last December.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux charged Kevin “Shadow” Glinton,, 33, with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He faced an additional charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

Glinton allegedly threatened the life of Mark Davis Jr with a black handgun on December 7, 2023 in New Providence.

The defendant was further alleged to have 5 grams of marijuana on June 9.

Although Glinton pleaded not guilty to the drug charge, he was informed that the firearm charge would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Despite being granted bail at $2,000 for the drug charge, Glinton was remanded to prison for the indictable offense.

Glinton will return to court for service of his VBI and his drug trial on July 31.