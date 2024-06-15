Pedestrian killed while crossing Carmichael Road

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A man died on Friday after being struck by a truck while attempting to cross the street at the intersection of Jackfish Drive and Carmichael Road.

Police said the truck’s driver remained on the scene and is helping with the investigation.

The busy intersection was blocked off with yellow caution tape as police officers conducted their investigation of the incident that occurred shortly before 12pm. Business owners, customers, and residents gathered in shock over what happened.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings told reporters on the scene that a black Dodge Ram truck was traveling east along Carmichael Road when the male pedestrian attempted to cross from the southern side of the street to the northern side.

CSP Skippings said the pedestrian was subsequently struck by the vehicle, adding that EMS visited the scene and confirmed the victim had no vital signs of life.

The truck involved in the incident was seen parked in the intersection.

“I can say that the driver of the truck remained on the scene and he is assisting us with our investigations,” CSP Skippings said. “May I also add that technology will be playing a critical role in our investigations into this latest traffic fatality.”

When asked for the age of the victim, CSP Skippings was unable to provide details at the time. She urged motorists to be cautious when driving, not to speed, and to be aware of pedestrians.

CSP Skippings added: “To pedestrians, I would like to encourage them to ensure that the way is clear. You know as young people growing up our parents always told us to look left, look right, and look left again. Also, I want to encourage you to utilize pedestrian crossings as well and ensure that people have given you the right of way to cross the street.”

The latest traffic fatality follows the tragic killing of a 35-year-old mother on Wednesday.

Robyn Benicourt was reportedly exiting a Suzuki jeep on her way to visit a relative near Minnie Street and Balfour Avenue when a passing vehicle struck her after 7pm.