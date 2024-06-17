Champions crowned at AiD Tennis Nationals

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s AiD Junior nationals for the U8 and U10 is now completed. There were over 60 matches played over the weekend and the matches were very competitive.

National champions were crowned in the following categories:

U8 Boys

Champion: Tatum Culmer

Runner Up: Rayne Perez

U8 Girls

Champion: Zainya Davis

Runner Up: Eden Storr

U10 Boys

Champion: Oliver Van Onselen

Runner Up: Tatum Culmer

U10 Girls

Champion: Kennadai Major

Runner Up: Zainya Davis

G8 Consolation

Winner: Ava Cooper

Runner Up: Aja-Rinai Adderley

The BLTA congratulates the winners, runners up and all the participants at the nationals, many newcomers displayed their talent for the first time at the event and we crowned new champions in the U8 and U10.

BLTA president Perry Newton noted: “It is exciting to see the number of U8 and U10s at the competitive level and the strong showing of girls is commendable. We have to stay consistent with our development plans and put more focus on attracting boys to the sport. With the younger kids completed we now shift kids to the older kids and looking forward to them competing on Friday.

“If the U12-U18 is as competive as the U8 and U10 it will continue to be a great AId Junior Nationals. Congratulations to the players, parents and coaches on all your hard work, continue to work towards the goals you have set. The officiating was strong, they were out in full force as this age group requires more assistance and it is a teachable moment for the players.

“It is important for the BLTA and officials to take advantage of the training and educational opportunities like the refresher course held last week by our officiating manager, Mickey Williams.

“We thank our title sponsor Aid. We also thank Customs Computers, Dasani, Mondo Media and Powerade. A special thanks to the volunteer referees.

The U12-U18 divisions will get underway on Friday, June 21 when more athletes from throughout the Bahamas will compete at the National Tennis Centre.