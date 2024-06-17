Champions crowned at AiD Tennis Nationals

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s AiD Junior nationals for the U8 and U10 is now completed. There were over 60 matches played over the weekend and the matches were very competitive.
National champions were crowned in the following categories:
U8 Boys
Champion: Tatum Culmer
Runner Up: Rayne Perez
U8 Girls
Champion: Zainya Davis
Runner Up: Eden Storr
U10 Boys
Champion: Oliver Van Onselen
Runner Up: Tatum Culmer
U10 Girls
Champion: Kennadai Major
Runner Up: Zainya Davis
G8 Consolation
Winner: Ava Cooper
Runner Up: Aja-Rinai Adderley
The BLTA congratulates the winners, runners up and all the participants at the nationals, many newcomers displayed their talent for the first time at the event and we crowned new champions in the U8 and U10.
BLTA president Perry Newton noted: “It is exciting to see the number of U8 and U10s at the competitive level and the strong showing of girls is commendable. We have to stay consistent with our development plans and put more focus on attracting boys to the sport. With the younger kids completed we now shift kids to the older kids and looking forward to them competing on Friday.
“If the U12-U18 is as competive as the U8 and U10 it will continue to be a great AId Junior Nationals. Congratulations to the players, parents and coaches on all your hard work, continue to work towards the goals you have set. The officiating was strong, they were out in full force as this age group requires more assistance and it is a teachable moment for the players.
“It is important for the BLTA and officials to take advantage of the training and educational opportunities like the refresher course held last week by our officiating manager, Mickey Williams.
“We thank our title sponsor Aid. We also thank Customs Computers, Dasani, Mondo Media and Powerade. A special thanks to the volunteer referees.
The U12-U18 divisions will get underway on Friday, June 21 when more athletes from throughout the Bahamas will compete at the National Tennis Centre.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
OpenID