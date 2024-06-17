Senator Lightbourne named director for the Caribbean for IDB

SENATOR Quinton Lightbourne has been appointed alternate executive director for the Caribbean at The InterAmerican Development Bank (IDB), according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Given his track record of success as chairman of The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB), the government of The Bahamas has endorsed Senator Lightbourne to sit on the IDB’s board of directors, which is the IDB’s executive authority, and he will be responsible for conducting Bank operations in absence of the executive director,” the OPM said.

“In this role, Mr Lightbourne will work closely with Caribbean stakeholders, which include The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, St Lucia and Suriname.”

The OPM said Mr Lightbourne is the youngest Bahamian ever to hold this position.

Other Bahamians to have the post include Barry Malcolm, former managing director of Scotiabank Bahamas Ltd, and Jerry Butler, former vice president of the RBC Caribbean Financial Advisory Services with responsibility for The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands and The Cayman Islands.

The OPM said: “Senator Lightbourne has served as the youngest chairman in the Bahamas Development Bank’s history, generating significant growth under his leadership. Among his notable accomplishments, Senator Lightbourne led the bank in securing $30 million from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which is the largest capitalisation in BDB’s history.

“The government of The Bahamas congratulates Senator Lightbourne on this monumental appointment and wishes him well as he carries his expertise and talent to the IDB. This administration will continue to elevate promising young Bahamian leaders in roles where they can flourish while bringing new energy and fresh ideas to our nation building agenda.”