Weather officials monitoring tropical system near The Bahamas

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WEATHER officials are monitoring a system developing near The Bahamas, which has a 30 per cent chance of becoming a tropical depression.

Forecaster Charvari Watson Rahming said the system could strengthen midweek.

“In the next few days, we’ll probably see probably some more consensus between the models but as it stands still, a 30 pre cent chance tropical cyclone formation.

“It appears that low-pressure system if it does occur it would pretty much be a depression; not seeing too much, strong winds associated with that. However it develops, it will trek more so northwest, just to the east of the island chain.”

“Later on, it will start to drag some more moisture across us, not directly related to the system itself, but just bringing in some moisture into it to help possibly cause some strengthening of the system as it moves to the east and north of us now.”

“Most of that moisture would be getting dragged across the southeastern Bahamas by Thursday and it’ll make its way up the island chain through the end of the week. In terms of any direct impacts, there isn’t any circulated.”

This year’s hurricane season is projected to be the most active in years, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projecting 17 to 25 storms, eight to 13 hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes.

Alex Storr, chairman of the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority, said earlier this month that the country is ready to handle a strong storm.

Officials said 144 hurricane shelters would be available this hurricane season, and shelter inspections were complete as of May 30.

Aarone Sargent, the DRM’s managing director, said the government seeks to build at least five hurricane shelters that could withstand category five storms over the next two years.