Body with gunshot wounds discovered

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A BODY of a man was found near RM Bailey Park on Monday in an apparent murder.

Police said the injuries were consistent with gunshots.

Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that shortly after 7am, a passerby in the immediate area discovered the body and alerted police.

Police had limited information and were unable to give particulars about the incident.

CSP Skippings said the deceased appeared to be in his early 30s.

This would be the 58th homicide for the year and the third killing since Saturday.

A 38-year-old aviation centre employee was fatally shot after arriving at work on Sunday. Police arrested a 25-year-old man in the departure lounge of a domestic terminal at the Lynden Pindling International Airport in connection with the matter.

On Saturday, two brothers were in a car when they got into an altercation. The younger brother assaulted his older brother to the head with an object and exited the vehicle on foot. The 43-year-old reportedly pursued the younger brother and fatally struck him with his car.