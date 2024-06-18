Cartwright nominated for another award

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor



HER collegiate career came to an impressive end, but the accolades still continue to pour in for versatile sprinter/hurdler Denisha Cartwright.

Cartwright, who was recently named a finalist for All Honda Sports award from DII and DIII athletes, was also selected for the prestigious 2024 Honda Athlete of the Year in their respective divisions.

The latest honour list was released yesterday and the winner will be presented in a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Monday, June 24 at 7pm ET, from its new home in New York City.

Cartwright, who graduated from Minnesota State on May 4 with her degree in applied health science/ pre-health administration, was named the 2024 United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) DII Outdoor Track & Field National Athlete of the Year after capturing two DII NCAA Championship titles in the 100-metre hurdles and 200-metres.

The 24-year-old former volleyball player also finished as runner-up at the NCAA Championship in the 100-metres, completing her résumé with eight NCAA Championship titles in both indoor and out- door and has 16 top-three National Event finishes.

Overall, she is a 30-time All-America honouree in both indoor and outdoor track & field events and holds the DII all-time record in the 60-metre hurdles. She is a two-time Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Player of the year and an 11-time NSIC Champion indoors and outdoors.

Cartwright is expected home to compete in the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ National Track and Field Championships, scheduled for Wednesday to Friday, June 26-28 at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

She is expected to be featured in one of the marquee events at the championships in the women’s 100m hurdles where she, along with national record holder Devynne Charlton and triple jumper Charisma Taylor, have all qualified for the Olympic Games.

The Olympics is set for July 27 to August 11 in Paris, France, and the nationals will serve as the final trials for Team Bahamas. Cartwright is also expected to compete in the 100m at the trials.