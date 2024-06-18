Ingraham 'recovering well' after brain surgery to remove blood clot

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham is recovering well and in excellent spirits after undergoing a two-hour brain surgery to remove a blood clot this afternoon.

According to his medical team, the condition is called Subacute Chronic Subdural Hematoma, and was described as a minimal risk at a press conference held today.

His consultant surgeon Dr Duane Sands advised that no visits will be permitted as Mr Ingraham recovers at Doctors Hospital, adding the former prime minister was "most appreciative of the expressions of concern".

Dr Sands explained that the "clot" and blood caused increasing symptoms that impacted Mr Ingraham's dexterity and movement as well as headaches.

The former prime minister underwent a CT scan yesterday ahead of the neurosurgical procedure to drain the collection and decompress the brain.

In a statement, Dr Sands said: "He is recovering well, in excellent spirits and we anticipate discharge home in one or two days. His team of clinicians is led by Dr Magnus Ekedede, Adrian Cargill, and Duane Sands."

Mr Ingraham is expected to be released from hospital tomorrow with a full recovery anticipated within two weeks.