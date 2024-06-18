Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits sponsors regattas in the Abacos

Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits has come on board again to support the 46th Annual Regattas in The Abacos (RITA) to be held June 23 to July 1.

Organisers are expecting some of the country’s best sailors from throughout The Bahamas and US East Coast to engage in fun and competitive racing on the seas.

Sands Beer, Mount Gay Rum and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, all distributed by Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits, will serve as Platinum sponsors as well as the drinks of choice for the five days of racing and nine events that include several parties, races and award ceremonies on various cays and settlements of The Abacos.

Mount Gay representative Angela Moss said the event in what’s been dubbed a ‘yachter’s paradise’, falls perfectly in line with the brand of history, craft and sailing heritage that is Mount Gay.

“Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits is excited to have partnered with Regattas in The Abacos for an exceptional sailing regatta for 2024,” said Moss.

“We are excited to participate in this event as it strengthens our relationship and allows for us to build community within mainland Abaco and the Cays. Mount Gay is a brand globally recognised and loved by boaters.

“So, it is a pleasure for us to return and support for again this year with Sands and Titos.”

The Abaco Regatta Committee expects to have over 25 boats participate this year, with events officially starting Sunday, June 23 with the RITA Launch Party at Pete’s Pub in Little Harbour, followed by the opening race on Tuesday June 25.

The regatta races take place on several cays on both the mainland of Abaco, as well as Elbow Cay, Guana Cay, and Green Turtle Cay.

More information on the races and events are on the RITA website at regattasintheabacos.com, where race details are updated. RITA commodore Dwayne Wallas celebrated the dedication of Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits, calling it a true example of the company’s support for the economy of Abaco.

“We are delighted to have the support once again from Sands Beer, Mount Gay Rum and Tito’s Handmade Vodka,” Wallas said. “Without their invaluable support, the event would not have anywhere near the economic and cultural impact. These partnerships are what make our regatta possible.”

“I want to personally thank our dedicated sail- ing visitors for making the effort to journey to The Abacos and take part in this world-class sailing event,” Wallas stated.

“Their enthusiasm and passion for sailing are what make this regatta truly special. The Abacos have always been the boating capital of The Bahamas with sailing races occurring regularly in many different iterations over the past six decades. Our new format began in 2023 and aims to continue for the foresee- able future.”

“Last year’s event was a great success,” said Moss. “It was also the year that sailing was declared the Bahamas national sport. We hope this year to double our sailors, our supporters, and to truly enjoy the best of The Bahamas at regatta time!”