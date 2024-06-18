Three Bahamians recognised in King’s birthday honours

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THREE Bahamians, including the secretary to the Cabinet, have been recognised in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours.

Governor General Dame Cynthia “Mother” Pratt announced the honours yesterday.

The Knight Bachelor will be conferred on Gerald ‘Gerry’ Deveaux for services to humanity and for entertainment. This rank is granted to men who are knighted.

Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George recipients are Marsha Nicole Campbell, secretary to the Cabinet, for services to the public and Dr Franklin Walkine, for service to public health.

The order of St Michael and St George recognises service in a foreign country or “in relation to foreign and commonwealth affairs”.

The Birthday Honours are various titles and awards to mark the sovereign’s official birthday. They have been awarded on the sovereign’s birthday, with few exceptions, since at least 1860, during Queen Victoria’s reign.

It is one of two annual honours lists in the British honours system, the other being the New Year’s Honours List.

Last year, 12 Bahamians received the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours.

Former Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant received the Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to politics. Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux received the King’s Police Medal for service in the police force.