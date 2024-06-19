Bahamas loses Davis Cup opener

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TEAM Bahamas dropped a 2-1 decision to Costa Rica as they started their competition in the Americas Group III Davis Cup tie yesterday in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Playing out of pool A on the clay courts at the Club International de Tenis in Asuncion, collegian Michael Major Jr made a successful debut, while Justin Roberts’ return was a little short of a triumph.

Tied at 1-1, it came down to the doubles and the duo of Denali Nottage and Roberts suffered a 6-0, 6-2 defeat against Rodrigo and Paulo Pocasangra of Costa Rica.

After getting blanked in the first set, Nottage and Roberts held serve for a 2-1 deficit. They came back and held again to trim the lead to 5-2, but their opponents held for the win and the tie.

“Costa Rica played well,” said Bahamas team captain Ricardo Demeritte. “Our boys haven’t played together before but are great individually at getting into the net but the lack of synergy was a factor to develop rhythm. We will continue to practice and build as the week goes on.”

Major Jr, playing the number two spot in singles, needed about one hour and 54 minutes to dispose of Costa Rica’s Rodrigo Crespo Piedra in straight set scores of 6-4 and 7-5.

“I think my match was good,” Major Jr said. “Obviously, I had nerves going into the match, but I just played as though it was a normal college match, and I was able to push through.

“The guy played out of experience, and I just tried to play with him myself, and I ended up pulling out the match.”

In making his debut at Davis Cup, the 18-year-old Major Jr, who just completed his freshman year at Howard University, got by the 23-year-old Crespo Piedra with ease.

Demeritte said he was very pleased with Major Jr’s performance.

“I’ve been working with him for a number of years and seeing his game grow and to see it come to full form is breathtaking,” Demeritte said.

“He pulled out a lot of big points, he had a lot of nerves going into the match, but he showed he’s up for the pressure and always ready to represent his country.”

Roberts, 27, played through a rained delay match that went to three sets. He eventually lost 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to Christian Felipe Winstead, Costa Rica’s 21-year-old top seed.

“First and foremost, I’m happy to be able to play matches again. I’ve been injured for the last 3-4 months, so it’s been a blessing to play,” Roberts said.

“I’m happy for MJ to get his debut and get his win today. My match, I fought hard. I don’t think I played my best tennis, but my opponent played well and he deserved to win at the end of the day.

“It hurts, but we have two more matches in the group and then hopefully a playoff. So, just got to stay positive and move on to the next one.”

The team, which also includes Donte Armbrister, will be back in action today against host Paraguay. After a day on Thursday, they will play their final round robin match on Friday against Venezuela.

The playoffs will be contested on Saturday.



