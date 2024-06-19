Keyshawn Strachan enters transfer portal

KEYSHAWN Strachan, the Bahamas’ national record holder in the men’s javelin event, intends to continue his collegiate career at another institution next season.

Over the weekend, he announced his decision to enter the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) transfer portal via Instagram.

Strachan, who recently wrapped up his sophomore year with the Auburn University Tigers, expressed his gratitude for the journey experienced down in Auburn, Alabama in his latest post.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible journey I have had here at Auburn University. As I prepare to enter the transfer portal to explore new opportunities for growth, both academically and athletically, I am filled with both excitement and nostalgia for the memories we have created together. “I am so grateful for the unwavering support and guidance I have received from the coaches, staff and teammates here at Auburn. Your mentorship and camaraderie have been invaluable to me and I will carry the lessons learned and friendships made with me wherever I go,” he wrote on Instagram.

It was quite a journey for the men’s javelin national champion leading up to this point. Last season, Strachan was on a tear, picking up all first place finishes which included a national record-breaking performance at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in March.

In his freshman year, the 20-year-old had a massive throw of 84.27m at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays which took place on March 31, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

The toss cemented Strachan as not only the event’s champion but also the Bahamas’ national record holder in the men’s javelin. He also clinched victories at the Tom Jones Memorial, 2023 BAAAs Track and Field Nationals and at the NACAC under-23 Championships.

One season later, Strachan experienced a slight dip in production after bouncing back from an elbow injury. He posted his second best throw of the season of 74.95m at the NCAA DI Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon for fifth place earlier this month.

Additionally, he earned his lone first place victory of the season at the Pepsi Florida Relays and had a season’s best toss of 76.25m in April at the Tom Jones Memorial.

He thanked the Auburn Tigers for pushing him to be a better student-athlete.

“As I embark on this new chapter, I want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of my journey at Auburn University. Your passion, dedication and belief in me have fuelled my success and pushed me to be the best athlete and student I can be.

“I will always hold fond memories of my time here at Auburn University, and I am now excited for the future that lies ahead. Thank you for everything,” he concluded.

Strachan, who was awarded the first team All-American honours, has all intentions of trying to qualify for the Olympics.

The qualifying standard for the men’s javelin event is 85.50m which is in the same ballpark of his personal best 84.27m. He will have a final opportunity to attain the standards at the 2024 BAAA Kids Athletics, Junior and Senior Track and Field Nationals slated for June 26-28 at the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium.