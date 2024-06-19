Rising tennis stars competing at JITIC regionals in the Dominican Republic

FOUR Bahamians are competing in the U14 JITIC regional event in the Dominican Republic.

On the boys’ side are Patrick Mactaggart and Ayai Bethel and, on the girls’ side, Briana Houlgrave and Caitlyn Pratt are competing.

The U14 JITIC is an individual tennis championship event for top junior athletes in the U14 category in the Central American and Caribbean region.

Approximately 90 boys and girls are competing in this event.

The quartet have all recorded wins in their round robin pools. At this point Houlgrave and Mactaggart have advanced to the main draw. All four players will continue to compete in singles. There will also be a doubles component at the event.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) congratulates the talented group of juniors and wish them well as they compete in their respective matches in the next round of play.