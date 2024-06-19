Swimming nationals ‘probably the largest we will ever have’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

About 90 international swimmers, including the former women’s 50 metres breaststroke world record holder, Russian Yulia Efimova, are expected to join a large field of local swimmers participating in the Bahamas Aquatics’ 2024 National Swimming Championships.

The four-day swim meet that will run from Thursday to Sunday at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex will serve as the final qualifier for swimmers aiming to make the cut for the 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled for July 27 to August 11 in Paris, France.

Bahamas Aquatics president Algernon Cargill said with swimmers having until Sunday to make the final cut, the Bahamas has opened its door to entertain the swimmers coming from all over the world to compete.

“This will probably be the biggest and largest Nationals that we will ever have,” Cargill said.

“This is the last Olympic qualifier in the world, so we are excited to welcome the world swimmers to our nationals.”

The 32-year-old Efimova will be attempting to make her fifth Olympics as she competes in the 50, 100 and 200m breaststroke events. All of the other competitors, according to Cargill, will be spread out across all of the other events contested.

“Apart from competing, they won’t be able to score points or win medals at our national championships,” Cargill said. “So we allow them to participate because this is the last qualifier for Paris and the deadline to qualify is the last day of competition on Sunday.”

Without the sponsorship they intended to secure this year from corporate Bahamas, Cargill said the nationals will not be seen live on television, which means that they expect that the stadium will be filled to capacity with spectators.

The public can watch Lamar Taylor, Marvin Johnson, Nigel Forbes, Rhanishka Gibbs and Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson as the top contenders who are seeking to qualify for Paris.

“They will be swimming against faster competition and hopefully they can feed off them and do much better,” Cargill said. “This is the last qualifier in the world, so we anticipate that it will be a very competitive event for the local and international swimmers.”

The Bahamas has a few swimmers who are also on the bubble of attaining their qualifying standards for the games, including Gibbs, who just completed her freshman year at Texas Christian University, said it was a good experience.

“I thought it could have been better, but stepping into college and competing against the seasoned competitors in the big league was a challenge, but it was good and it will only go up from here,” said the 2023 graduate of Queen’s College.

As she returns home for the nationals, Gibbs said her goal is to book her ticket to Paris.

“I want to swim some personal best times and set some national records, if I’m successful,” she said. “We will see what happens.”

The 100m breaststroke and the 50m free is her target. Her lifetime best in both events are one minute and 12.27 seconds in the 100m breast and in the 50m free, it is 26.22. But in order for her to qualify, she will have to go at least 1:06.79 in the 100m breaststroke and 24.7 in the 50m free.

With the international competitors expected to be competing, Gibbs said she’s confident that she can attain her goals.

“I know my best friend, sJillian Forde from the Cayman Islands, will be coming and it’s always a good time when I race against her because she pushes me a lot,” Gibbs said. “So I’m looking forward to a good time this weekend.”

To the Bahamian people, she encouraged them to come out and watch her break “some records.”

Also, at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, is Nigel Forbes. The 18-year-old, who also just completed his freshman year, said he had a good time, competing in the sprints of the backstroke and butterfly. But he said he’s just delighted to be back home swimming in familiar territory.

“I was away from home for about six months, but just the island vibe and seeing everybody who I grew up with is so good,” he pointed out. “I’m just glad to be here.”

Like Gibbs, Forbes said his aim is to put on a show for the Bahamian public.

“All through God, I’m expecting all of the hard work that I put in to show,” he stated, especially in the 100m fly. “I think it will be a good all-around meet because everybody has been working hard.”

With the international competitors in town, Forbes said it makes the nationals much more special to compete in this year.

“It’s always good to have the international swimmers come here and try to qualify for the Olympics for their country,” Forbes said.

“I’m going to try my best to see if I can qualify too. If I don’t, it’s no big deal. I still have the future to look forward to.”

One of the future swimmers to watch is 13-year-old Morgan Albury, from the Barracuda’s Swim Club, who has qualified to compete in the nationals.

“I want to see if I can make the podium at least twice,” Albury said. “I want to beat everybody. My main rival is Noelle, so I am looking forward to competing against her and the other girls.”

With the stadium having a new pool installed in April just in time for the Bahamas to successfully secure its sixth straight championship feat at CARIFTA, Cargill said there are still some cosmetic works being done to enhance the surroundings at the nationals.

The nationals will start on Thursday at 9am and continue at 6pm. The opening ceremonies will take place at 5:30pm on Friday during the evening session of day two.

Competition will continue on Saturday and Sunday with two sessions as well, at 9am and 6pm.