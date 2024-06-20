Extra renovations for Junkanoo Beach

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Senator Randy Rolle, who is spearheading the government’s Downtown Revitalisation Project said during his Senate contribution yesterday the renovations to Junkanoo Beach will include regular landscaping and maintenance service as well as improved waste management to ensure the area remains attractive for visitors.

Mr Rolle said that in addition to improving the appeal of the destination the unit will install additional restrooms that meet the standards of the American Disabilities Act (ADA) and beach access mats to accommodate people with disabilities.

He said: “As we move forward with our plans to enhance Junkanoo Beach, I am thrilled to announce that we are including two new ADA restrooms in our development. We understand that everyone needs a time away and ensuring that our facilities are accessible to all is a key priority.

“Our grounds will be ADA-friendly, designed with inclusivity in mind to accommodate all visitors. Furthermore, we are considering the placement of beach access mats on the sand to ease the way for those who require mobility aids.”

Mr Rolle said the improvements will be beneficial to both visitors and residents enhance the country’s appeal as a ‘welcoming destination for visitors from all walks of life’.

He said the Downtown Revitalisation will be installing 60 additional garbage bins and implementing recycling programmes to maintain cleanliness in the area.

He said: “In our commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, we are introducing 60 additional garbage bins. Adequate waste management is essential for maintaining our public spaces, and this significant increase in bins will greatly improve waste disposal efficiency.

“In addition to installing additional receptacles, we will implement recycling programs and adopt smart waste technologies to optimise collection routes and reduce environmental impact.”

Mr Rolle said the unit is acquiring new utility vehicles to "ensure the efficient and timely maintenance" of public spaces and will install new planters and seating areas on Bay Street.

He said: “These new planters and seating areas will provide numerous benefits. They will offer comfortable resting spots for pedestrians, encouraging foot traffic and making downtown Nassau a more inviting place to spend time.

“Aesthetically, the planters and seating will add a touch of nature and modern design to Bay Street, transforming it into a more attractive and vibrant area. This initiative reflects our commitment to revitalising Downtown Nassau.”

He said the unit has partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and the Ministry of Works to address the stray animals on Bay Street and to improve "infrastructure development and maintenance.”

The unit is also working to improve pedestrian safety on Bay Street and has submitted draft designs to address safety concerns.

He said: “From correcting uneven pavements to repairing and cleaning drainage vents to implementing street markings, our collaborative efforts ensure the safety and functionality of our city streets. We are also working on enhancing pedestrian safety in high-traffic downtown areas, particularly near Prince George Wharf and the cruise ship area, is a priority.

“Communication between the Ministry of Works and stakeholders has been robust, and draft designs for the downtown area have been submitted. Our collaborative efforts ensure we address safety concerns efficiently and effectively.”

Many visitors, including up to 30,000 passengers that disembark at Nassau Cruise Port daily, walk down Bay Street but many complain about the area’s poor condition, lack of cleanliness and the absence of activities.

The downtown revitalisation project is aiming to give Bay Street a facelift through the installation of pedestrian zones, a business incubation centre, green spaces, a cultural village and other initiatives.