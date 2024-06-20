Ingraham released, says he ‘feels good’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune News Reporter

munnings@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham was released from Doctor’s Hospital yesterday and told reporters he “feels good”.

Mr Ingraham was admitted to the hospital on Monday for emergency brain surgery after a CT scan revealed a blood clot contributed to headaches that also affected his dexterity. Doctors said he suffered from Subacute Chronic Subdural Hematoma.

Mr Ingraham thanked his medical team, nurses and hospital staff after he was released yesterday.

“I feel good, no pain, no side effects,” he said.

During a press conference on Monday, Mr Ingraham’s medical team –– Dr Magnus Ekedede, Dr Adrian Cargill, and Dr Duane Sands –– sought to assure the public that he was in good health amid rumours that he was near death.

“I had the operation on Monday night, and I gave instructions on Tuesday that they should make a statement sometime during the course of the day,” Mr Ingraham said yesterday.

He said the rumours were unsurprising, adding: “I have come to expect that because it would not have been the first time. I have been dead in London before.”

Mr Ingraham is expected to fully recover within two to three weeks.