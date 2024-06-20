Officer testified that Gibson ‘reached for a gun then pointed it in their direction’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE officer who investigated the 2022 fatal police shooting of Rashando Gibson, 31, testified yesterday that officers believed the deceased matched the description of an armed robbery suspect.

Sgt 3214 Melbert Miller said that after arriving on Shahs Drive and Goggle Eye Road on July 1, 2022, he spoke to Sgt Jamal Johnson and Corporal

Giovanni Davis, the subjects of the inquest.

He said the officers told him they were responding to calls of an attempted armed robbery in the area.

The officers reported that after pulling their vehicle over, they ordered the deceased to show his hands and get on the ground.

They said while the man appeared to surrender, he reached for a gun from his waist and pointed it in their direction.

Sgt Miller said that out of fear for their lives, the officers opened fire on the deceased.

Police previously testified that a black and silver Smith & Wesson pistol, reportedly belonging to the deceased, was recovered from the scene and later found capable of firing.

Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest Deveaux presided over the inquest.

Angelo Whitfield marshalled the evidence.

K Melvin Munroe represented the officers.