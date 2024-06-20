OPM: Confiscated plane will be repurposed for govt use

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

THE Office of the Prime Minister clarified that police confiscated a plane that will be repurposed for official government use and refurbished for $2.5m.

Before the recent budget exercise ended in the House of Assembly last Monday, members of the opposition asked for details about a line item in the Ministry of Finance’s capital expenditure budget concerning $2.5m for a plane.

Leon Lundy, a minister of state in the prime minister’s office, said the funds were for “the procurement of an aircraft to facilitate travel of government personnel throughout the Family Islands.”

When East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson asked for clarity “on whether the government is buying an aircraft to travel to the Family Islands,” Mr Lundy said details would “follow in short order” and added: “That’s what specifically that $2.5m is allocated for.”

Yesterday, OPM said procuring the plane was a cost-saving measure to reduce the government’s monthly expenses.

“In certain cases, technical teams and officials currently face delays of two to three days when discharging government services on remote Family Islands while waiting for commercial flights to return to Nassau,” OPM said.

“These delays result in increased lodging fees and per diems. By using the repurposed aircraft, the government can avoid these additional costs and improve the efficiency of its operations.”

OPM said air travel remains the most effective means of transportation and that the country must adopt creative solutions to logistical challenges.

“One such solution is repurposing seized assets and making them safely usable,” OPM added. “The Royal Bahamas Police Force will also maintain, operate, and utilise the aircraft, ensuring its safety and reliability for government travel needs.”

Nonetheless, FNM leader Michael Pintard said it was worrisome the government had no details about the plane on Monday, but could release a statement “saying something fundamentally different.”

“It’s clear that they have to get their story straight,” he said. “It was represented to be funds for the purchase of an airline and they failed to disclose at that time that it was confiscated. The public had the clear impression that it was purchased.”

FNM deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright criticised the Davis administration for what he called “a lack of fiscal prudence,” saying the funds could have been used for more press- ing issues.

“Bahamians are quite disturbed that such an allocation was determined when there are so many other budgetary needs in other ministries such as social services, education, national security and others,” he said. “Why not an aircraft to assist with ambulatory services for emergency patient travel from Family Islands to the capital?”