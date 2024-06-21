Pakistan’s High Commissioner says recognition of Palestine’s statehood a ‘step in the right direction’

By JADE RUSSELL

PAKISTAN’S ambassador to the US - who is also non-resident High Commissioner to The Bahamas - said Bahamian recognition of Palestine statehood is a “step in the right direction”.

The Bahamas recognised Palestine as a state in May, part of a global movement that has increased since war broke out in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. More than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war.

Pakistan has supported Palestine statehood.

Masood Khan, who wants to boot bilateral ties through trade and investments, said yesterday: “Many states have opted to recognise Palestine as a state. The Bahamas is one of them. I think it’s a step in the right direction. In Pakistan, we believe that a two-state solution is the only durable solution. There can’t be a one-state solution, and the Palestinians have to realise their right to self-determination. The time is now. We also are saying that a solution or a formula for establishing a state should be time-bound.”

Mr Khan noted that Pakistan and The Bahamas established diplomatic relations in 2005 but said more work could be done to strengthen the relationship.

Mr Khan is visiting The Bahamas for the first time this week. He said Pakistan wants to cooperate with The Bahamas on agriculture, information technology, education, financial services, and tourism.

He noted the two countries’ common challenges, such as climate change. In 2022, unprecedented floods rocked Pakistan, affecting 33 million people.

The floods, he noted, lasted for two months and submerged one-third of the country, leaving many without a home, farmland, or belongings.

Mr Khan said The Bahamas and Pakistan share concerns about how highly industrialised countries contribute to climate change.