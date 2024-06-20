Pintard says he would participate in a debate ahead of general election

By EARYEL BOWLEG

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said he would participate in leadership debates before the next general election.

He also confirmed his support for term limits for the prime minister.

He said the FNM’s internal caucus must discuss fixed election dates, though he would support this if flexibility to accommodate unforeseen circumstances is allowed.

“I don’t believe it should be willy nilly that a prime minister determines any time of the year that he’s ready to go to election,” he said. “I think you need some predictability in the election system, so I’m not averse to it.”

He made the comments while a guest on Guardian Radio’s Morning Blend yesterday.

In opposition, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he was prepared to debate Dr Hubert Minnis before the 2021 election.

Dr Minnis, however, never took up the challenge. Former FNM chairman Carl Culmer said there was no need for a debate.

Likewise, before the 2012 general election, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham declined to participate in national debates after Perry Christie agreed.

Ahead of the last general election, the University of The Bahamas partnered with Verizon Media Group to host a series of pre-election debates. All major parties participated except the Free National Movement.

Mr Culmer said party officials found several “critical defects” in the proposed debate format, including that only one for-profit media house was involved in producing the event.



