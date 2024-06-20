Senator: Verified tourism programme a ‘game-changer’

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Senator Randy Rolle, who spearheads the downtown revitalisation efforts, said the verified vendor identification cards which will be issued next month to approved vendors will help set a "new standard" in the quality and safety of the country’s leading industry.

During his Senate contribution yesterday, Mr Rolle said the Verified Tourism Committee, including stakeholders such as the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Road Traffic Department, and Inland Revenue will ensure that all approved vendors meet "stringent standards".

He said: “The Verified Tourism Programme ensures that only qualified vendors operate from Junkanoo Beach to Cabbage Beach on Paradise Island — has been a game-changer. By issuing verified identification cards starting in July at Prince George Wharf, we are setting a new standard for tourism quality and safety.”

Mr Rolle revealed the Downtown Revitalisation Unit is also looking into a tram service for downtown to meet transportation needs and increase revenue.

He said: “We are also exploring the feasibility of a tram service in the Downtown area, focusing on times when cruise ships are in port. This study evaluates the transportation needs, potential benefits, and technical requirements of such a service.

“The potential economic and social impacts are significant, offering us another avenue to enhance the visitor experience and local economy.”

Other improvements to Bay Street include the installation of additional street signs and partnerships with pest control companies to improve the "aesthetic appeal" of Bay Street.

He said: “Partnering with experts in integrated pest management, we will implement strategies that address the root causes of infestations, such as habitat modification and exclusion techniques.”

Mr Rolle said bus shelters for pedestrians will also be constructed on Bay Street and a street sweeping machine will be introduced to ensure the area is maintained

He said: “New bus shelters are being installed to provide much-needed shade from inclement weather and heat, as well as comfortable seating for commuters. These shelters will make waiting for public transportation a more pleasant experience, enhancing the overall convenience and comfort of our public transit system.

“Additionally, we are introducing a state-of-the-art street sweeping machine. This machine will play a vital role in keeping our city center clean and tidy, ensuring that our streets remain free of debris and adding to the overall beauty and charm of our urban landscape.

“In Pompey Square, we are installing new lighting to enhance visibility and safety, making this popular gathering place even more alluring. The improved lighting will create a vibrant and secure atmosphere, encouraging more community activities and events.”