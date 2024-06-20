Upgrades on way for markets, says minister

UPGRADES to market sites are on the government agenda, including further improvements to Arawak Cay and Potter's Cay, according to Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell.

During his contribution to the 2024/25 Budget debate, Mr Campbell also highlighted the market at Gladstone Road, and the recently acquired Blue Hill Road Farmers Market.

He said: "These public markets play a vital role in The Bahamas’ economy. They offer a variety of products for sale which range from freshly caught fisheries products, fruits and vegetables, to enjoying your favorite freshly prepared or cooked Bahamian cuisines. Public markets also seek to encourage entrepreneurship, create employment and contribute towards our gross domestic product."

He said that at the Arawak Cay/Fish Fry it is necessary to continue to upgrade and refurbish the restrooms and surrounding facilities. Other improvements include addressing the grease clogging problem at the site.

"The grease traps will be cleared, cleaned and maintained on a regular basis," he said. "This will minimise the vexing problem of clogged drains, which occur far too frequently. We have also collaborated with the Water and Sewerage Corporation and the Ministry of Works to assist in addressing the water flow and drainage situation. This work is almost completed. We conducted a survey of all plots/stalls. Through this survey, we are able to accurately request lease rental fees as fees are calculated according to the area a stall occupies."

Other upgrades include the installation of spotlights as well as plans for additional lighting in the parking lots.

"This additional lighting would serve to help customers, vendors and tourists feel safe. It would also serve as a crime prevention measure. We also intend to install security cameras to complement our safety strategy. There is a plan to install fencing in certain areas, which would be beneficial in addressing the issue of vagrants," said Mr Campbell.

He said conch shells on the northern seawall will be removed to minimise the possibility of conch poisoning due to algae buildup. Repairsare also planned for the sidewalks at Arawak Cay.

He said long-standing issues with lease renewals will also be addressed, saying: "Vendors will have to settle their affairs or face closure like all other businesses in the country."

He said at Potter's Cay, there have continued to be upgrades to restroom facilities, the administration building and the garbage bin area, as well as repairs to potholes at the main entrance and exit and removal of derelict vehicles, pallets and debris from the garbage bin area. A booth was also installed for security personnel.

Upgrades to lighting are also planned for Potter's Cay. He added: "We also intend to ensure that vendors have access to electricity, so they can rid themselves of portable generator use for power."

He said that there are plans to install a diesel generator for the administration building, and for a camera surveillance system and proper signage as well as modifications for existing fruits and vegetables stalls.

Upgrades are also panned at Gladstone Road. Mr Campbell aid an audit of the market had been completed and agreements were being finalised for rental fees.

At Blue Hill Road Farmers Market, which was transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture in September 2022, he said a market manager has been appointed and a general cleanup of the market and other drainage works were recently carried out. A planned redesign will include an administration building, new stall designs and layout, landscaping and fencing, parking, kiddies corner, and more.

Mr Campbell alo announced that the ministry has created a new digitisation unit to enable various online applications for permits, licenses and registration.

Farmers and fishermen are now able to use various services online, he said.