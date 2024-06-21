‘Bad Deal’: Pintard says planned BPL split up will not benefit Bahamians

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration’s plans to reform Bahamas Power and Light amount to a “bad deal” that will leave Bahamians in a financial bind for years to come, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said yesterday.

He criticised the administration’s pursuit of a joint venture with Island Grid Solutions to upgrade and manage BPL’s transmission and distribution network (T&D).

Under the joint venture, the government would own 40 percent of the shares in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called Bahamas Grid Company, and Island Grid Solutions would own 60 percent.

BPL, according to Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis, would contribute the book value of its New Providence T&D network in exchange for 40 percent of the SPV’s shares, while Island Grid –– the local management company for Pike Corporation –– would raise and contribute $130m to the SPV through private investors for the remaining shares.

Yesterday, Mr Pintard said the “significant difference in the equity ownership” does not benefit Bahamians, insisting BPL’s T&D assets are well above $100m.

Additionally, he said: “The Davis administration also indicated that the new entity would go out and raise an additional $100m in debt to fund the upgrade of the T&D system. Imagine being able to get $20m per year for an investment of only $30m, what a sweetheart deal, and the deal even allows you to go out and borrow $100m.

“Bahamas Grid company gets the assets and the profits, and the people of The Bahamas get to share a big chunk of the debt. It begs the question; will the T&D assets be leveraged as collateral to support the debt financing? Will BPL be purchasing goods from Island Grid whereby Island Grid will also be earning a profit from the markup of these goods?”

Mr Pintard recommended the government transfer none of BPL’s T&D assets to the new company, but rather enter into a long-term service agreement allowing the grid company to purchase new T&D equipment as needed.

He suggested the government negotiate a Power Purchase Agreement price for electricity generation that assures a reduction in energy costs for consumers and additional margins for BPL.

He added: If one considers that historically internal generation costs for BPL is approximately 5.4 cents/kWh, and if we are to take into consideration the assumption that the PPA price that BPL has negotiated to pay Bahamas Utility Company is 5 cents/kWh, this will leave 2.5 cents for BPL to cover its customer service and operations costs, pension obligations, and remaining debt obligations.

“It is our assertion that given the current average energy tariff rates and the costs communicated by the Davis administration, the proposed T&D and Generation agreements will be financially untenable and unsustainable over the short and long-term.

“Additionally, if the Davis administration reduces the tariff rates, as planned, BPL’s operations and customer service revenues will drastically decrease because, according to the agreements with the T&D and Generation services providers, their fees are fixed regardless of what fee is charged to the customer by BPL. It also appears that this convoluted initiative will leave The Bahamas in the top 20 percent of expensive countries in the world in terms of electricity.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis countered that the Minnis administration had four and a half years to address the crisis at BPL, but “produced only scandals, astronomical debts, and failures”.

She said Mr Pintard’s response shows he does not understand the complexity of BPL’s issues.