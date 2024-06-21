‘Bad Deal’: Pintard says planned BPL split up will not benefit Bahamians

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Davis administration’s plans to reform Bahamas Power and Light amount to a “bad deal” that will leave Bahamians in a financial bind for years to come, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said yesterday.
He criticised the administration’s pursuit of a joint venture with Island Grid Solutions to upgrade and manage BPL’s transmission and distribution network (T&D).
Under the joint venture, the government would own 40 percent of the shares in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called Bahamas Grid Company, and Island Grid Solutions would own 60 percent.
BPL, according to Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis, would contribute the book value of its New Providence T&D network in exchange for 40 percent of the SPV’s shares, while Island Grid –– the local management company for Pike Corporation –– would raise and contribute $130m to the SPV through private investors for the remaining shares.
Yesterday, Mr Pintard said the “significant difference in the equity ownership” does not benefit Bahamians, insisting BPL’s T&D assets are well above $100m.
Additionally, he said: “The Davis administration also indicated that the new entity would go out and raise an additional $100m in debt to fund the upgrade of the T&D system. Imagine being able to get $20m per year for an investment of only $30m, what a sweetheart deal, and the deal even allows you to go out and borrow $100m.
“Bahamas Grid company gets the assets and the profits, and the people of The Bahamas get to share a big chunk of the debt. It begs the question; will the T&D assets be leveraged as collateral to support the debt financing? Will BPL be purchasing goods from Island Grid whereby Island Grid will also be earning a profit from the markup of these goods?”
Mr Pintard recommended the government transfer none of BPL’s T&D assets to the new company, but rather enter into a long-term service agreement allowing the grid company to purchase new T&D equipment as needed.
He suggested the government negotiate a Power Purchase Agreement price for electricity generation that assures a reduction in energy costs for consumers and additional margins for BPL.
He added: If one considers that historically internal generation costs for BPL is approximately 5.4 cents/kWh, and if we are to take into consideration the assumption that the PPA price that BPL has negotiated to pay Bahamas Utility Company is 5 cents/kWh, this will leave 2.5 cents for BPL to cover its customer service and operations costs, pension obligations, and remaining debt obligations.
“It is our assertion that given the current average energy tariff rates and the costs communicated by the Davis administration, the proposed T&D and Generation agreements will be financially untenable and unsustainable over the short and long-term.
“Additionally, if the Davis administration reduces the tariff rates, as planned, BPL’s operations and customer service revenues will drastically decrease because, according to the agreements with the T&D and Generation services providers, their fees are fixed regardless of what fee is charged to the customer by BPL. It also appears that this convoluted initiative will leave The Bahamas in the top 20 percent of expensive countries in the world in terms of electricity.”
Mrs Coleby-Davis countered that the Minnis administration had four and a half years to address the crisis at BPL, but “produced only scandals, astronomical debts, and failures”.
She said Mr Pintard’s response shows he does not understand the complexity of BPL’s issues.
Comments
TalRussell 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
When exactly will this to become a $130+ Million Dollar “Bahamas Grid Company's -- True Ownership be exposed. -- Yes?
ExposedU2C 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
The ongoing big BPL rip-off will need to be entirely undone by the next government as it is tantamount to theft of vital state assets by a corrupt and most greedy cabal led by Snake and his local and foreign business partners. Enormous profits will be made by Snake and his partners while Bahamian taxpayers will be left on the hook for all of the existing indebtedness our nation has taken on in connection with BPL. This indebtedness now amounts to many hundreds of millions of dollars, possibly more than a billion dollars plus over the last two decades.
Make no mistake about it, this great BPL rip-off represents an existential threat to the national security interests of our nation. Turning our energy sector over to a corrupt cabal led by Snake will give them the power to mercilessly target whomever they want with outrageously high and unaffordable electricity rates in order to force the sale (to themselves) of businesses, and residential and commercial properties. at fire sale prices. Snake employed this tactic when he forced many of the independent gas stations owners out of business by lowering their operating margins to the point where even the hiring of illegal Haitian aliens could not keep their businesses stay afloat.
And just look at what's happened to the price of gasoline over the last three decades since Snake consolidated his control over the sale of gasoline in our country. Can you imagine the outrageously high and unaffordable electricity bills most of us will receive if the corrupt and greedy Snake and his partners are allowed to consolidate their control over BPL? Already Bahamians and their businesses are suffering from sky high electricity costs because of the sweet deals the corrupt and greedy Snake and his partners have cut with BPL relating to fuel costs and the rental of commercial generators.
The very greedy and evil Snake knows that Davis's days as PM are numbered. He is therefore now pressing for this most harmful rip-off of state assets for the benefit of himself and his partners. The Tribune should be asking PM Davis point blank whether he has any skin in this royal rip-off. The owners of The Nassau Guardian certainly do.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
Mr pintard does not know what he is talking about , mr, Davis and his team are doing what is best for the Bahamas they always have, rude boy sands said Mr Christie bought the shares for NIB and the FNM sold them, I knew Sands is a true liar but rude and abrasive I had no idea they are concern about some snake , but it is Bahamian brilliance at work may God bless their efforts and to hell with the nay sayers
JokeyJack 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Bahamian beggars - begging for $130M. Not the politicians, but the people who voted for them - begging voters begging for $200 in a tshirt.
SP 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Is anyone in this country aware that new green technology power generation systems delivers power at 1c per kwH!
ExposedU2C 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
And the moon is made of green cheese.
Socrates 50 minutes ago
why are we so afraid of privately owned business? you pay your Bill and that's it. state ownership means you pay the Bill and pay tax to prop it up. look at bahamasair for example.. millions a year and you still pay Hugh ticket prices, so you pay twice.
