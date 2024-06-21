‘Don’t jump to conclusions,’ as police look into recent dog killing incident

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police Leamond Delevaux said he and police Commissioner Clayton Fernander are “true believers” in animal rights and urged the public not to jump to conclusions before police finish investigating a recent dog killing incident.

Police were looking for a man who reportedly tried to remove his ankle bracelet when they shot and killed a family’s dog in Kemp Road.

The incident incensed the public, especially after the owners said police failed to apologise and show remorse.

DCP Delevaux said Chief Superintendent Marlon Fulford, the officer in charge of the complaints and corruption branch, is leading the investigation. He insisted the public will be “advised and informed” about the matter when the investigation is done.

“I ask the public not to rush to judgment as this is an ongoing investigation –– the public will hear from us,” he said.

Yesterday, Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness (BAARK) vice president Lissa McCombe-Pinder expressed “deep concern and frustration regarding the apparent lack of accountability” by police.

“It is disheartening to witness the reoccurring instances where accountability is either avoided or overlooked, despite all of the clear expectations from the animal rights groups and the public,” she told The Tribune.

“I would hope that there are immediate steps taken to address this issue and promote accountability.”

Tiana Ferguson, 21, said police showed up at her two-storey apartment complex in Kemp Road on Sunday looking for someone with an ankle bracelet.

When she opened the door to two men in camouflage uniforms, her dog, Milo, went outside.

“My dog went towards one of the police, and I tried to grab the dog back,” she said. “I was like inches away from the dog. I heard two shots. My dog was down, and I was crying.”