Man accused of killing younger brother by running him over with his vehicle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison yesterday accused of causing the death of his younger brother last weekend by running him over with his car.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Elliot Williams, 42, with murder.

Williams allegedly argued with his younger sibling, Ryan Williams, in his Nissan Note at the intersection of Sir Milo Butler Highway and Carmichael Road on June 15.

After the argument reportedly became physical, the younger Williams got out of the vehicle. The defendant is alleged to have fatally struck the victim with his car.

Williams was informed that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on September 12.

Jeff Farquharson represented the accused.