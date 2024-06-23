Man charged with attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man was remanded in custody after he was accused of attempting to kill someone last weekend.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Alano Stringfield with attempted murder.

Stringfield allegedly attempted to cause the death of Berrine Fenelus on June 15 in New Providence.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea at this time as he was informed his matter would move to the higher court by way of voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Stringfield will be remanded to prison until his VBI is potentially served on August 15.

Inspector Deon Barr served as prosecutor.