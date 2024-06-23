Registrar General platform expected by end of year as digitisation begins

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LONG lines at the Registrar General Department may start disappearing soon as the department launches a digital platform today letting residents incorporate new companies, file corporate documents, pay annual fees and obtain certified copies of corporate documents from home without physically visiting the department.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder also revealed yesterday that after the launch of this Corporate Administrative Registry Services (CARS) portal, the department will immediately begin digitising the civil registry, letting people obtain certified copies of birth, death, marriage records and other recorded documents without visiting the department. He said the new civil registry platform is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

“Gone will be the days of having to line up outside in the elements to file registrations and get documents,” he said.

Mr Pinder said the business community will appreciate CARS, “the culmination of years of work in development, data integrity projects and data migration”.

He also said the government will pass legislation splitting the Registrar General into a Registrar of Companies and a Registrar of Records in the coming months.

“As part of this civil registry modernisation, we will pass the Movable Property Security Interests Bill and launch a moveable assets and collateral registry,” he said in the Senate yesterday. “We will table this legislation before the summer recess for all to see over the summer, and it will be integrated into the new digital civil platform that we’re developing now.”

He said the movable asset collateral registry will “revolutionise access” to capital for small and medium-sized businesses.