Man fined $10k for possession of ammunition with intent to supply

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined in court last week after he admitted to having nearly 50 rounds of ammunition in New Providence last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Deonte Bodie, 22, with possession of ammunition with intent to supply.

Bodie was found with 41 rounds of .40 ammunition on June 13.

After pleading guilty to the charge Bodie was fined $10,000. Failure to pay this fine would risk a two year prison term.

Mark Penn represented the accused.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie served as prosecutor.