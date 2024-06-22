Man placed on probation for reduced marijuana possession charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A man was placed on probation after he admitted to having a quantity of marijuana last week.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms intially charged Jermaine Coakley, 20, and Charlton Williamson, 32, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The charge was reduced to simple possession of dangerous drugs.

Coakley was found with a small quantity of marijuana on June 19 in New Providence.

Coakley was the sole defendant to plead guilty to the charge. The charge against Williamson was withdrawn.

Magistrate Whyms placed Coakley on six month probation for which being found in default would carry a four month prison term.

Ian Cargill represented the defendant.