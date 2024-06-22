Pair accused of abusing 10 dogs granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO PEOPLE were granted bail after they were accused of abusing ten dogs last month resulting in the death of one animal.

Magistrate Anishka Pennerman charged Edward Nicholls, 51, and Shantell Lockhart, 44, with two counts of cruelty to animals and possession of unlicensed dogs.

The pair allegedly abused ten unlicensed adult dogs by depriving them of food, water and shelter at their residence on Goggle Eye Road on May 7. This alleged abuse resulted in the death of one adult dog.

The defendants both pleaded not guilty to the charges. The accused were released on their own recognizance until their trial begins on August 7.