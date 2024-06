Woman charged with stealing, remanded

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was imprisoned on Friday after she allegedly stole almost $4,000 worth of property last month.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Anastacia Moree, 45, with stealing.

Moree allegedly stole $50 cash and one 14K gold rope chain valued at $3,630 belonging to John Bowleg at Marathon Road on May 24.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, prosecutor Sergeant Deon Barr objected to Moreeā€™s bail.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until her bail hearing on June 26.

Ian Jupp represented the defendant.