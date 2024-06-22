Woman charged with stealing, remanded

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was imprisoned on Friday after she allegedly stole almost $4,000 worth of property last month.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Anastacia Moree, 45, with stealing.

Moree allegedly stole $50 cash and one 14K gold rope chain valued at $3,630 belonging to John Bowleg at Marathon Road on May 24.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, prosecutor Sergeant Deon Barr objected to Moree’s bail.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until her bail hearing on June 26.

Ian Jupp represented the defendant.