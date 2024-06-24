1 in 10 people without a job

...but govt says change in survey means figures don’t compare annually

THE unemployment rate hovered around double- digit territory during the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

The rates –– 10.4 percent in the third quarter and 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter –– came after the country saw an 8.8 per- cent rate earlier last year, a 15-year low.

However, Bahamas National Statistical Insti- tute (BNSI) officials said on Friday that the rates should not be compared because they launched a new series with a new survey design in July 2023. Information about the unemployment rate will now be released quarterly, not bi-annually.

Third quarter statistics found that 64 percent of people worked in the private sector while 19 percent were government/quasi-employees.

“The ‘community, social and personal services’ industrial group, which includes the public service, police service and domestic service, continues to account for the largest share (37 percent) of the workforce, while the ‘hotel and restaurants’ industrial group accounted for (20 percent),” experts found.

The sector with the biggest employee increase from quarter three to quarter four was ‘skilled agriculture and fisheries workers,’ with a 20 percent growth.

Although the overall number of unemployed people dropped from quarter three to quarter four by 1,130, the number of unemployed men increased slightly and the number of unemployed women decreased slightly. Youth unemployment was 20.5 percent, a 2.3 percent decrease compared to quarter three.

Fourth quarter data related to educational attainment found that 60 percent of the labour force completed high school, one percent had schooling only to primary level or none at all and 20 percent completed university.

Twenty-one percent of the 237,755 people in the labour force had a bachelor's degree or higher, while 25 percent had no qualifications.

BNSI officials noted that quarterly unemployment statistics tend to be cyclical, "based on timing and seasonality as the year progresses".