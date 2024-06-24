$25k for information on Geovani’s murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

FRIENDS of one of the country’s latest murder victims, a man killed at Jet Nassau on Coral Harbour Road, are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect responsible for his death.

Geovani Rolle, 38, was killed after arriving at work on June 16.

Police said he was approached and shot multiple times by the occupant of a white Nissan Note. Later, officers arrested a 25-year-old man from Fire Trail Road in the departure lounge of the domestic terminal at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

However, Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings has confirmed that the man was released from custody pending further investigations.

Melanie Rolle-Hilton, one of Geovani’s four sisters, suggested yesterday that the status of the case prompted her brother’s local and international friends to offer a reward for those with useful information.

A press release tied to the matter said: “Geoffrey Geovani Rolle (“Geo”) had a village of friends, both locally and internationally. That village wants to do its part to help in the fight for justice for him.” “Anyone with information is asked to call the following number or send an email to the following address: 242-828-1020 or justiceforgeorolle@gmail.com.”

Geovani left behind a 12-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.

He worked an early morning shift to spend that evening celebrating Father’s Day with his children.

He died in the ambulance on his way to Doctors Hospital, surrounded by relatives.