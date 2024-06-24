BLTA Nationals: Juniors advance to semifinals

Despite the event being interrupted due to inclement weather, some juniors were able to secure a spot in today’s semifinals.

Kingston Rees, who is playing out the number one position, downed Jebron Stuart in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals. Rees will face off against Da’Shan Gardiner Jr, who knocked off Mark Carey 6-0,6-0.

Harrison Van Onselen, who is playing in the number two position, and Oliver Van Onselen were both dominant in their matches. The former won comfortably against Aiden Ebanks 6-0, 6-0 and the latter had identical results against Gregory Tynes.

Patrick Mactaggart is playing in the top spot of the under-14 boys singles division. Mactaggart had a dominant showing against Noah Russell in consecutive sets 6-1, 6-1.

Ayai Bethel got the best of H Van Onselen in the quarterfinals. He won the matchup 6-1,6-1. Bethel and Mactaggart will battle for a chance at advancing to the finals.

On the other side of the bracket, Dylan Sykes said goodbye to Alessio Batello, winning 6-4, 6-4 in their matchup.

Synaj Watkins, who is playing in the number two singles spot, had a tough road to the semifinals against Chase Newbold. Watkins was victorious in the first set 6-2.

He came up short in the following set 3-6 but rebounded 6-1 to take the three-set thriller.

Caitlyn Pratt, who is in the number one singles spot, will take on Kaylah Fox in the semifinals for the under-14 girls singles.

Pratt was pushed to the brink against Marina Boswwick but prevailed 7-5, 6-2.

Fox had a much easier time against Hailey Parker who she defeated 6-0, 6-0.

Rebecca Bain will await her semifinals after besting Vonteneke Rolle 6-4, 6-1. Jackson Mactaggart is semifinals bound in the 6-0, 6-0. The remaining under-16 boys singles. semifinals matchups will He upset the no. 2 sin- be decided today at the gles player Aiden Ritchie Natonal Tennis Centre.