Govt warns Eleuthera firm after water woes on island

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

WATER woes prevented some Central and South Eleuthera residents from bathing, flushing toilets and living like they are accustomed to, prompting the government to issue a stern warning to Aqua Design Bahamas, the company responsible for providing the critical service.

Central and South Eleuthera Clay Sweeting and State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Leon Lundy said in a joint statement on Saturday that they were disappointed and frustrated by the recent reduction of water supply to residents of Central Eleuthera.

“The level of service provided by Aqua Design Bahamas Limited is unacceptable and does not meet the standards we expect in The Bahamas,” they said.

They added that an “equipment failure at the reverse osmosis desalination plant and the subsequent delays in repairs are indicative of a significant lapse in service delivery. This is unacceptable for our communities to endure extended disruptions.”

They warned that the government’s contract with Aqua Design Bahamas could be terminated if things don’t change.

The water supply disruption particularly affected residents of Gregory Town, Governor’s Harbour, Palmetto Point, and Savannah Sound.

Mr Sweeting had similarly lamented in 2022 that supply disruption left residents without water for “some seven days” and had been inconsistent for months.

The statement added: “The government will thoroughly revisit the contractual arrangements with Aqua Design Bahamas Limited. If the current arrangement proves inadequate to meet the needs of our people, we will take the necessary steps to seek alternative solutions that ensure consistent and reliable water services.

Rock Sound resident Angela Thompson said she hasn’t had running water in her house at night for months.

She said waking up to no running water had often made her 12-year-old grandson and daughter late for work.

She said her family now keeps an emergency stack of bottled water to combat the unpredictable water supply.

“We have like six five-gallon jugs of water and we always have those filled up for backup just in case there’s no water,” she said. “We use it for everything. We use it to flush the toilet and to bathe. Then we have water that we buy that we use for tea or to make breakfast.”

Ms Thompson noted some families aren’t fortunate enough to have spare gallons of water. She said the longest her water has been off in the day was about “four hours”, but it constantly turns off every night.

She said she misses taking a “proper shower” as bathing with jugs of water is not comfortable.

Dr Kim Young, a health practitioner at Mindshift Coaching and Wellness, said she has been living in Tarpum Bay, South Eleuthera, for two years.

She said there have been challenges with the water supply since starting her home-based business about a year ago. She said she bought a personal water tank months ago to operate her health practice safely.

She said in recent weeks, patients have been affected by the unreliable water supply, with some cancelling their appointments.

She stressed the importance of residents having a reliable water supply to cool during a heat wave.

“Water is not a want. It’s an essential need,” she said.