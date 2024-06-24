Mako captures its sixth straight title

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Aquatics' 52nd National Swimming Championships abruptly concluded with the Mako Aquatics Swim Club capturing its sixth straight championship title after heavy rain and a freak accident took the spotlight.

The four-day meet was close to being finished yesterday at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex when the rain came pouring down as the senior athletes were getting ready for their final individual event in the 200 metre backstroke.

But as they waited for the rain to subside and the pending lightning to ease up, one of the tents used by the officials and athletes at the starting blocks lifted resulting in a parent, who was working as an official, and a swimmer getting injured. Both were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Bahamas Aquatics president Algernon Cargill said to avoid any further incident, they halted the meet and did not stage the final 400m freestyle relay.

However, as the rain subsided, they put on the girls and boys 18-and-over 200m backstroke to accommodate the swimmers who came from around the world to compete in the final qualifying meet for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“As we noted, it was a freak accident, but the meet is a FINA qualifier and we have some swimmers who came here to qualify for the Olympics,” Cargill said. “It’s unfortunate. We don’t control the weather. But out of an abundance of caution, we want to take care of the swimmers.”

While they didn’t make the qualifying standard during the meet, Lamar Taylor and Ranishka Gibbs have both secured their berth to Paris based on their performances as they lead all Bahamian swimmers in the points standings and have been awarded the two spots.

Taylor helped Mako claim the title with a total of 2,192 points, well ahead of Gibbs, who led Barracuda Swim Club with 1,185 for second. Alpha Aquatic ended up in a close third place with 1,129.

Travano McPhee, the head coach of Mako, who has also been selected as the coach for the Olympic team, said they came out of the gate on the first day on Thursday and breezed through the next three days to build on their dynasty that they began seven years ago for their sixth straight crown. “We had an excellent three days. It’s unfortunate what happened tonight. We were unable to finish off a portoin of the meet. It’s unfortunate,” McPhee said. “I was very pleased with the performances of the swimmers over the weekend and we look forward to the international meets, including the Olympics.”

McPhee, however, said there was a lot of concern for the parent and swimmer who got injured, but he was pleased like everybody else that the medical staff on hand were able to rush to their aid and provided the assistance they needed.

While they gave it their best shot, Barracuda head coach Camron Bruny admitted that it was just too difficult to dethrone Mako.

“I think we did an excellent job. We had swimmers from under-eight to 18-and-over who swam very well,” he said. “We are in a good place to get ready to get better in the future. I’m happy with our placement. We will only get better as a result of this.”

There were unofficial qualifiers, but there were some impressive performances that led to a number of national, Bahamas and open record-breaking performances from both the local and international swimmers.

But while the swimmers coming in from various parts of the world competing in the final qualifying meet before the midnight deadline on Sunday, they were not allowed to compete for points or medals in their final events.

• Here’s a look at some of the record breakers:

Christon Joseph of the Blue Waves Swim Club clocked 25.58 for the national record in the 11-12 50m free. Benicio Robinson of Mako was second in 26.75 and Dexter Russell of Freeport Aquatic was third in 28.38.

Isabella Munroe of Mako took the Bahamas mark to 1:27.84 in the girls 9-10 100m breaststroke. Rinia Johnson of the Sea Waves Swim Club finished in 1:42.71 for second and Emma Wallace was third in 1:43.87.

Munroe had an outstanding meet, winning the 200m free in 2:30.07 for another new national record. Grace Nottage of the Barracuda was second in 2:44.64 and Makayla Ferguson was third in 2:44.80.

Munroe also clinched the national record in girls 9-10 100m free in 1:07.46. Nottage came in second again in 1:15.53 and Jaleah Knowles of the Free- port Aquatic was third in 1:15.90. Munroe added another national record in girls 9-10 200m IM in 2:48.23.

Makayla Ferguson was second in 3:11.06 and Cailyn Dean was third in 3:11.73.

Skyler Smith of Alpha Aquatic set the Bahamian record in the girls 11-12 200m back in 2:34.61. Alissa Ferguson of the Barracuda was second in 2:38.37 and Nai’a Velton of Mako was third in 2:42.02.

Mako’s Ellie Theberge posted a time of 1:07.44 for the Bahamas open mark in the girls’ 145-17 100m back. Kyana Higgs of the Barracuda was second in 1:098.94 and Anjaleah Knowles was third in 1:12.69.

Ellie Gibson of Mako won the boys’ 15-17 200m in a Bahamian record of 2:!4.63. Marvin Johnson, also of Mako, was second in 2:14.67 and Launy Duncombe of Alpha Aquatic was third in 2:27.02. Gibson also took the 100m back in 59.05 for the Bahamas record. Marvin Johnson of Mako was second in 1:00.69 and Donald Saunders of Lyford Cay Club got third in 1:03.21.

Christon Johnson inked his name on the boys’ 11-12 200m free national record with his time of 2:07.99. Mako’s Robinson was second in 2:17.09 and Blake Comacho was third in 2:22.14.

Nigel Forbes got the boys’ 18-and-over 200m butterfly in 2:10.75, Hodari Prince of the Barrauda was second in 2:24.66 and Lyle Maycock was third in 3:14.32.

Rhanishka Gibbs established a national record in the girls’ 15-17 50m breaststroke in 32.22. Katie Goulandris was second in 35.96 and Erin Pritchard was third in 37.40.

Lamar Taylor, representing Mako, won the boys’ 18-and over 100m free in 49.44 for his national record.

Darren Laing of Alpha Aquatic was second in 52.42 and Joshua Murray of the Black Marlins got third in 53.92.

Christon Joseph of the Black Marlins broke the national record in the boys’ 11-12 200m IM in 2:26.21. Mako’s Blake Comacho was second in 2:41.43 and Benicio Robinson was third in 2:42.16.

Erald Thompson III of Mako pushed the boys’ 18-and-over 200m IM national record to 2:11.18. Mark-Anthony Thompson of the Alpha Aquatic was second in 2:17.28 and Jack Barr of the Barracuda Swim Club was third in 2:19.57.

Emmanuel Gadson of the Barracuda was the Bahamas record breaker in the boys’ 18-and-over 100m freestyle in 1:04.69. Mark- Anthony Thompson got second in 1:05.36 and Earl Thompon came in third in 1:06.75.

The meet was sponsored by CFAL, Lombard Odier, Albany Bahamas, Subway, CIBC, St Global Markets, KFC, the Bahamas Olympic Committee, National Sports Authority, Dr. Woodley Thompson Orthodontist, Equity Bank Bahamas, RoyalStar Assurance, Fast & Up, Nassau Agencies Ltd., QVS Pharmacy and Myrtha Pools.